Diya Women Football Club To Play In Gothia-China Youth Women Football World Cup

The Diya Women Foot Ball Club will participate Gothia Youth Foot Ball World Cup in China in the current month of August 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Diya Women Foot Ball Club will participate Gothia Youth Foot Ball World Cup in China in the current month of August 2019.

Two girls players namely Devi Jhanjho and Jumna Mooro have been selected by the Diya Club from Tharparkar - Sindh, said a statement on Saturday.

These two players have been trained to meet the world cup standard of foot ball, said President Diya Women Foot Ball Club Sadia Shaikh, added that, this is the first time that two players Tharparkar are going to participate in an international event.

She said that practically we are keenly interested to promote the women foot ball players in the country and the Diya women Foot Ball Club will demonstrate their best playing skills during the youth world foot ball match in China.

