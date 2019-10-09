UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Dizzy' Zverev Loses Racquet Into Crowd On Way To Shanghai Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:31 PM

'Dizzy' Zverev loses racquet into crowd on way to Shanghai last 16

Alexander Zverev said he suffered a dizzy spell during an entertaining 7-6 (15/13), 7-6 (7/3) win over French underdog Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday at the Shanghai Masters

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Alexander Zverev said he suffered a dizzy spell during an entertaining 7-6 (15/13), 7-6 (7/3) win over French underdog Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday at the Shanghai Masters.

In an incident-packed match, Zverev apologised to a television cameraman after the young German accidentally hit a ball flush into his jaw in winning a point.

The 22-year-old was also seen by a doctor in the first set and in another colourful moment Zverev smashed his racquet on the floor during the mammoth first-set tie break.

Zverev, ranked sixth in the world but suffering a poor season, was pushed all the way by the 71st-ranked Chardy before finally emerging in one hour and 48 minutes.

"I felt a little dizzy and my head was spinning a little bit," he said, explaining why he asked to see a doctor.

"But the doctor didn't speak a lot of English and all he wanted to do was give me pills for everything possible so I said I'd rather not take any pills and see if I feel better." The second-set tie break had a lighter moment -- Zverev losing his grip while hitting a shot, his racquet whizzing into the crowd.

"It was definitely interesting," the German smiled, referencing his flying racquet and his smash which hit the cameraman -- neither intentional, he stressed.

"The racquet accelerated too fast and flew about 10 rows up so I hope I did not hurt or hit anybody, but it was definitely not on purpose."Zverev has long been talked about as the next big thing in men's tennis, but only one of his 11 career titles has come this year. He is yet to win a Grand Slam.

The fifth seed will play Andrey Rublev of Russia in the last 16.

Related Topics

Tennis World Poor Russia German Doctor Young Shanghai National University TV All

Recent Stories

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy four-d ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Can Accept Anti-Aircraft Systems From ..

5 minutes ago

Ship With Over 380 Migrants Reaches Athens Port - ..

5 minutes ago

ADB to provide $ 2.7 billion to Pakistan during 20 ..

18 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Big Bad Wolf Book ..

21 minutes ago

OGRA increases RLNG price by $0.66 per mmbtu

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.