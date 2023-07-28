Djere knocks out holder Musetti to reach Hamburg semis

Serbian Laslo Djere defeated titleholder Lorenzo Musetti of Italy to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Hamburg Open on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Serbian Laslo Djere defeated titleholder Lorenzo Musetti of Italy to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Hamburg Open on Friday.

World number 57 Djere won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against the 2022 Hamburg Open winner and third seed, who came into the match as the favourite.

The 28-year-old, who has won two previous titles on clay, will face China's Zhang Zhizhen, who defeated Daniel Altmaier on Friday.

Zhang, ranked 79 in the world, won 6-4, 6-4 after breaking the German once in each set on the way to his first ATP semi-finals.

In the other half of the draw, Hamburg-born fourth-seed Alexander Zverev faces Luca Van Assche in the quarter-finals while top seed Casper Ruud takes on Arthur Fils.