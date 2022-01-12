UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Admits 'errors' As He Fights To Avoid Australian Deportation

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportation

Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted "errors" in his travel papers and in not isolating after a claimed coronavirus infection, as he battled to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted "errors" in his travel papers and in not isolating after a claimed coronavirus infection, as he battled to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam.

The world number one said his team had offered fresh information to the Australian government, which is pondering whether to cancel his visa, again, and throw him out of the country.

"We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur," the unvaccinated 34-year-old said in a statement released as he practiced on the courts of the Australian Open, which starts Monday.

The Serbian star flew into Melbourne a week ago claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on December 16.

Border agents rejected his exemption saying a recent infection did not qualify, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention centre.

But the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's high-powered legal team dramatically overturned the visa decision in court on Monday on a procedural matter related to his airport interview.

Now, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he is considering cancelling the visa another time, as fresh doubts emerge.

In an update to Australian media, his spokesman acknowledged receiving "lengthy further submissions" from the player's lawyers.

"Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision," he said.

