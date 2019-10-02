UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Advances To Japan Open Quarterfinal

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:28 PM

Djokovic advances to Japan Open quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic stepped up a gear at the Japan Open on Wednesday, fending off a tough challenge from Japanese wild card Go Soeda 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Novak Djokovic stepped up a gear at the Japan Open on Wednesday, fending off a tough challenge from Japanese wild card Go Soeda 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The world number one said he had no problems with the injured shoulder which forced him out of the US Open as he looked to face French fifth-seed Lucas Pouille at the Ariake Colosseum, a venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Djokovic was cruising to a victory until late in the second set when the 35-year-old Japanese player put up a tenacious fight as the Serb began missing many of his first serves, reducing his 5-3 lead to 5-5.

But Djokovic snapped back in form and took the final two games without giving a single point away, ending the match in just over 90 minutes.

"Obviously, I was pleased to get that done in two (sets)," Djokovic said. "We must give credit to Go Soeda, who played a really good match, fought hard, made me work for my win today.

"For my side, I am really pleased. Probably I played even on a higher level than the first round. So the game is going in the right direction for sure," he said.

"I played now three days in a row," he said. "Everything is fine."

Related Topics

Injured World Fine Tokyo Lead Japan 2020 Olympics From US Open

Recent Stories

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

10 minutes ago

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contr ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;Qelada&#039; project for People of Determina ..

30 minutes ago

OPPO to Bring Quad CamerasTo Pakistan With The Ren ..

31 minutes ago

It Industry To Quote Prices In USD To Overcome Cur ..

42 minutes ago

Turkey Plans to Ban E-Cigarettes - Health Minister

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.