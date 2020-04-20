UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Against Compulsory Coronavirus Vaccination

Muhammad Rameez 51 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:37 PM

Djokovic against compulsory coronavirus vaccination

Novak Djokovic has said he would be against a compulsory coronavirus vaccination if it became a requirement for tennis players to travel to tournaments

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic has said he would be against a compulsory coronavirus vaccination if it became a requirement for tennis players to travel to tournaments.

"Personally I'm against vaccination. I wouldn't like that someone forces me to get a vaccine in order to be able to travel," the world number one said late Sunday.

The Serbian star was speaking from Spain, where he is in lockdown with his family, in a video conference held on his Facebook for Orthodox Easter.

"We (players) will have to travel. I think it will be the number one challenge," the 32-year said.

"If it (vaccination) will become compulsory what will happen? I will have to take a decision," on whether to get a vaccine or not, he said.

"This is my opinion at the moment.

Whether it will change I don't know." There is currently no vaccine for the virus that has claimed some 165,000 lives around the globe, though labs around the world are racing to develop a treatment.

Like the rest of the sporting world, tennis has been on pause since early March, with the ATP and WTA Tours suspended until mid-July at the earliest and Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Djokovic estimated tournaments would not restart "before September or October".

"The season will officially restart when everyone will be 100 percent certain that people can return, that there is no risk, that people are resistant to the virus and this takes time."Tournaments with travel limited to one country or a region could be possible, he said.

Related Topics

Tennis World Facebook Tours Spain March September October Sunday World War Family From Wimbledon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in her red hoodie

22 minutes ago

Six members of Tableeghi Jamaat diagnoses coronav ..

6 minutes ago

US Ambassador Not Allowed to Attend Whelan's Heari ..

6 minutes ago

Indian police arrest several Kashmiris in IOK

18 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase 8.40% in 3 quarters

18 minutes ago

Novartis backs hydroxychloroquine trial in COVID-1 ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.