Djokovic, Alcaraz Close In On Olympics Showdown As Zheng Ends Kerber Career
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off crushing humidity on Wednesday to stay on course for an Olympic gold medal showdown as Zheng Qinwen ended the career of former world number one Angelique Kerber
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off crushing humidity on Wednesday to stay on course for an Olympic gold medal showdown as Zheng Qinwen ended the career of former world number one Angelique Kerber.
Djokovic, seeking a first Olympic title at Roland Garros to add to his record-breaking collection, defeated German left-hander Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3, becoming the first man to reach four singles quarter-finals at the Games.
Alcaraz brushed aside Roman Safiullin, the Russian playing in Paris as a neutral, 6-4, 6-2.
In the women's singles, Zheng defeated Kerber 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to become only the second Chinese player to reach an Olympic singles semi-final.
The 37-year-old Djokovic has only ever collected a bronze at the Olympics, at Beijing 16 years ago, but he was rarely troubled by his 70th-ranked opponent.
"I'm soaking wet, honestly," said Djokovic, who has won three of his 24 Grand Slam crowns on Paris's famous red clay.
"It's a very, very humid day as it was yesterday. But you have to accept and embrace the conditions and try to make the best out of it."
Djokovic, who had breezed past old rival Rafael Nadal in the second round, goes on to face 11th-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Djokovic boasts an 11-2 head-to-head record over Tsitsipas, including a victory from two sets down in the 2021 French Open final.
- 'Erased it' -
"I've erased it," said Tsitsipas when asked to recall that heartbreaking defeat.
"I can see he's motivated for this Olympics but I want to get out on the court and show that I'm a worthy player on the clay courts."
Despite his confidence, Tsitsipas has not defeated Djokovic for almost five years, with the world number two having claimed the last 10 meetings.
French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz has also yet to drop a set in Paris and breezed past 66th-ranked Safiullin in 90 minutes.
Alcaraz broke serve four times and wrapped up victory with his fifth ace of the contest.
"I am really happy with the way I managed everything during the match. The conditions were really tough with the heat and it was really humid," said Alcaraz.
Up next for Alcaraz is Tommy Paul, the American he defeated in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Paul made the last eight by seeing off Corentin Moutet, whose defeat ended all French interest in the five Olympic tennis events.
Australian Open runner-up Zheng became the first Chinese woman since Li Na in 2008 to reach the singles semi-finals.
Her three-hour victory, in which she unleashed 64 winners, sent 36-year-old former world number one Kerber, a silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, into retirement.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Sports
-
Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball4 hours ago
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph4 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles4 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold4 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold4 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil4 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results4 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend6 hours ago
-
'Fresh' Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into Olympic badminton quarters8 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists8 hours ago
-
Patricia appreciates PMYP's role in empowering Youth8 hours ago