Djokovic, Alcaraz Lean On Coaches With Grand Slam Pedigree

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

As Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz prepare to clash Friday in the semi-finals of the French Open, behind the scenes two former Grand Slam champions are readying their charges for the highly-anticipated showdown

Djokovic, two wins away from a record 23rd men's major title, has 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic in his corner, while Alcaraz is coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero, who triumphed at Roland Garros 20 years ago.

Ivanisevic's crowning moment at Wimbledon came when he outlasted Pat Rafter in a thrilling five-setter as a wild card -- finally getting over the hump after three runner-up finishes in 1992, 1994 and 1998.

He worked with Marin Cilic for three years which coincided with the Croat's 2014 US Open coronation -- the only major final between the 2005 Australian Open and 2020 US Open without one of the "Big Four" of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray.

Djokovic added Ivanisevic to his coaching team in time for Wimbledon in 2019, the start of a fruitful partnership that began with his win over Federer in the longest final in tournament history.

Since then, Djokovic has added another six Grand Slam titles to his haul -- the most recent a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown, a year on from his deportation over his stance on Covid vaccines.

With Federer now retired and the convalescing Nadal saying 2024 will be his final season on tour, Ivanisevic believes Djokovic can play "definitely two, three more years".

"The way he's taking care of his body, the way he approaches everything, the food, it's amazing. It's unbelievable the level," Ivanisevic said after Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne.

