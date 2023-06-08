UrduPoint.com

Djokovic And Alcaraz In Era-defining French Open Duel

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Djokovic and Alcaraz in era-defining French Open duel

Paris, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Having battled through 59 encounters with Rafael Nadal over 16 years of epic rivalry, Novak Djokovic faces the Spanish legend's heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open in a match laced with era-defining potential.

Djokovic will be playing a 45th Grand Slam semi-final on Friday; for Alcaraz, it will be just his second.

With Roger Federer retired and Nadal nursing a hip injury until next year, 36-year-old Djokovic has the responsibility of preserving the legacy of the 'Big Three'.

"It's definitely the biggest challenge for me," said Djokovic, chasing a third French Open title and men's record 23rd Slam which would break the tie he currently shares with Nadal.

Friday's showpiece will be the first time Djokovic and Alcaraz have met at a Grand Slam and only the second time in their careers.

Alcaraz, then still 19, defeated the Serb from a set down in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open last year, a day after he had knocked out Nadal on the faster, higher altitude courts of the Spanish capital.

He predicted then that the "sky's the limit" and he wasn't far wrong, claiming a maiden Slam title at the US Open and becoming the youngest world number one.

"He carries himself very well. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand," said Djokovic of a player who is 16 years his junior but already boasts the competitive DNA of Nadal.

Djokovic has 90 career wins at Roland Garros and is playing his 11th semi-final.

Related Topics

World Big Three Madrid Roger Federer Rafael Nadal From Court US Open

Recent Stories

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

55 seconds ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

33 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.