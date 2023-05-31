UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Back In Action At French Open After Kosovo Controversy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 31, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Djokovic back in action at French Open after Kosovo controversy

Novak Djokovic will take to Court Philippe Chatrier in Wednesday's French Open night session under fire for his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo, after world number one Carlos Alcaraz also plays in the second round

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic will take to Court Philippe Chatrier in Wednesday's French Open night session under fire for his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo, after world number one Carlos Alcaraz also plays in the second round.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men's record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, scrawled the message "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera following his first-round match.

The 36-year-old faces Hungarian Marton Fucsovics for a place in the last 32 but the focus has been on his political views, with the French sports minister on Wednesday condemning the two-time Roland Garros champion.

"It was a message that is very activist, that is very political," Amelie Oudea-Castera told broadcaster France 2.

"You shouldn't get involved, especially in the current circumstances, and it shouldn't happen again." She added that tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had spoken to Djokovic and his entourage.

But the International Tennis Federation said there was "no provision" in Grand Slam rules "that prohibits political statements".

Thirty peacekeepers from a NATO-led force in Kosovo were injured in clashes with ethnic Serb demonstrators on Monday during protests about the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in northern Kosovo.

"Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, centre of the most important things for our country... There are many reasons why I wrote that on the camera," Djokovic told Serb media after writing his message.

Ukrainian former women's world number three Elina Svitolina thinks Djokovic should be free to express his opinions.

"We are living in the free world, so why not say your opinion on something?," said Svitolina.

Djokovic will be hoping for less drama on the court against an opponent he has beaten four times in as many meetings.

He has not failed to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament since the 2017 Australian Open.

Related Topics

Tennis Injured Fire World Sports France Serbia Albanian Women 2017 Australian Open Media From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

15 minutes ago
 Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Dr ..

Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Drop Since 2009 in April - Autho ..

8 minutes ago
 EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to ..

EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to Moldova - Von Der Leyen

8 minutes ago
 Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth co ..

Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth concerns

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says e ..

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says electricity base tariff stable ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.