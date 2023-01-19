UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Barrels Into Australian Open Third Round As Seeds Fall

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Djokovic barrels into Australian Open third round as seeds fall

Novak Djokovic scrapped his way into the Australian Open third round on Thursday to ramp up his bid for a 22nd Grand Slam crown, but several men's seeds crashed out

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic scrapped his way into the Australian Open third round on Thursday to ramp up his bid for a 22nd Grand Slam crown, but several men's seeds crashed out.

Second seed Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman were all sent packing on day four at Melbourne Park.

With the shock exit on Wednesday of hobbling defending champion Rafael Nadal, the top two seeds are both now gone.

With top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz also absent through injury, it presents a huge opportunity for Djokovic, who even before that was hot favourite to win a 10th Melbourne crown.

The 35-year-old Serb required a medical timeout and had heavy strapping on his left thigh against 191st-ranked qualifier Enzo Couacaud.

He was also bothered by some rowdy fans and at one point during the match demanded that a drunken fan be thrown out.

But Djokovic recovered his poise and fitness to beat the Frenchman 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0 and faces 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov in round three.

"There was a lot happening tonight in the match," Djokovic, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury, told Rod Laver Arena.

Related Topics

Melbourne Casper Rafael Nadal Australian Open All Top

Recent Stories

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship ..

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship of Refugees - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BR ..

Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

2 minutes ago
 Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening ..

Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening common man: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as ..

Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as Subpar - Poll

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil P ..

OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil Production in Russia - Novak

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champions ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.