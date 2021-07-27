Djokovic, Barty going for gold in Olympics mixed doubles

Tennis world number ones Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty will target Olympic gold in mixed doubles in Tokyo after both were listed in the 16-team draw released on Tuesday

Djokovic, who is chasing a Calendar Golden Slam, is through to the third round in singles and will partner Serbian compatriot Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles.

They will face Brazil's Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefano in the first round.

Barty, beaten in her opening singles match at the Olympics, will pair up with John Peers. They begin against Argentine duo Nadia Podoroska and Horacio Zeballos.

Australian Barty is also playing in the women's doubles, where she and Storm Sanders have reached the quarter-finals as the sixth seeds.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari take the second seeding in the mixed doubles, with Iga Swiatek representing Poland alongside Lukasz Kubot.

