UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic, Barty Going For Gold In Olympics Mixed Doubles

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

Djokovic, Barty going for gold in Olympics mixed doubles

Tennis world number ones Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty will target Olympic gold in mixed doubles in Tokyo after both were listed in the 16-team draw released on Tuesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Tennis world number ones Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty will target Olympic gold in mixed doubles in Tokyo after both were listed in the 16-team draw released on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who is chasing a Calendar Golden Slam, is through to the third round in singles and will partner Serbian compatriot Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles.

They will face Brazil's Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefano in the first round.

Barty, beaten in her opening singles match at the Olympics, will pair up with John Peers. They begin against Argentine duo Nadia Podoroska and Horacio Zeballos.

Australian Barty is also playing in the women's doubles, where she and Storm Sanders have reached the quarter-finals as the sixth seeds.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari take the second seeding in the mixed doubles, with Iga Swiatek representing Poland alongside Lukasz Kubot.

mw/jc

Related Topics

Tennis Storm World Tokyo Melo Brazil Poland Women Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

IACAD call centre receives over 10,000 requests un ..

6 minutes ago

Philippines logs 7,186 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan earns $459 million from travel services e ..

6 minutes ago

9th, 11th grade exams kickoff in KP

6 minutes ago

Parliamentary Inquiry Shows Women in UK Military S ..

6 minutes ago

Khrusheed Shah's bail petition rejected again

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.