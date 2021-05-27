UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Beats Coria To Go Fifth In All-time Wins

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic booked his place in the semi-finals in Belgrade with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Federico Coria on Thursday that puts him fifth on the list of Open era wins.

The 56-minute demolition of the 96th ranked Argentinian took Djokovic to 952 wins, putting him one win ahead of Guillermo Vilas.

"It was a great performance," said Djokovic, who is tuning up for the French Open which begins in Paris on Sunday.

"And probably one of the best matches, if not the best match, I played this year.

I felt fantastic on the court from the first point." Djokovic will face either fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic or qualifier Andrej Martin in the semi-finals.

He improved to 18-3 for the season and is attempting to reach his third final of the year. Djokovic won the Australian Open but lost the Rome Open on clay to Rafael Nadal.

Vilas, also an Argentian, played professionally between 1969 and 1992, reaching eight major finals, winning four.

He was a four-time French Open finalist winning in 1977 with a straight sets demolition of the American Brian Gottfried.

