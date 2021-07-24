UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Beats Dellien To Begin Quest For Olympic Gold

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic launched his pursuit of Olympic gold with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic is bidding to become the first man to win a Golden Grand Slam, after victories at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021.

The Serb, a 2008 Olympic bronze medallist in Beijing, will take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 32 at Ariake Tennis Park.

More Stories From Sports

