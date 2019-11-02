UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Beats Dimitrov To Reach Paris Masters Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Novak Djokovic saw off Grigor Dimitrov in the Paris Masters last four on Saturday to set up a potential final against Rafael Nadal -- his rival for the year-end world number one spot

Top seed Djokovic came through a dramatic first-set tie-break before prevailing 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to move to the brink of a record-extending fifth Bercy title.

The 32-year-old will face either Nadal, who can secure the end-of-year top ranking by winning the tournament, or Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in Sunday's final.

It will be the 50th Masters final of Djokovic's career and his sixth in Paris, having lost to Russian Karen Khachanov in last year's championship match.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is bidding for his fifth title of the season ahead of the ATP Tour Finals in London, which start on November 10, where he will be hoping to equal Pete Sampras' record of finishing six years as the world number one.

Djokovic leads his storied rivalry with Nadal by 28 wins to 26, and has beaten 20-year-old Shapovalov in all three of their previous meetings.

