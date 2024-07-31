Djokovic Beats Heat To Set Up Olympic Clash Against Tsitsipas
Muhammad Rameez Published July 31, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Novak Djokovic beat the punishing heat and Germany's Dominik Koepfer on Wednesday to set up a mouthwatering Olympic quarter-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas as he hunts an elusive gold medal.
The Serbian top seed, who crushed Rafael Nadal in the previous round, came through 7-5, 6-3 in sweltering conditions in the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
"I'm soaking wet, honestly," he said moments after his win. "It's a very, very humid day as it was yesterday. I just hope it rains so it cools down the temperature a bit and the air.
"But it is what it is. You have to kind of accept and embrace the conditions and it's the same for you and your opponents so you have to try to make the best out of it."
The 24-time Grand Slam champion broke Koepfer early but the German world number 70 returned the favour in the next game to get back on serve.
Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion on the clay courts at Roland Garros, took the first set 7-5 when Koepfer went long to concede another break.
