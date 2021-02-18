Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach Australian Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic ended the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open semi-finals Thursday, maintaining his bid for a record-extending ninth titl

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic ended the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open semi-finals Thursday, maintaining his bid for a record-extending ninth title.

The 33-year-old Serb, showing no ill-effects from an abdomen injury sustained in the third round, overwhelmed the 114th-ranked Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 6-2 to reach his 28th Grand Slam final.