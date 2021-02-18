UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Beats Karatsev To Reach Australian Open Final

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:16 PM

Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach Australian Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic ended the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open semi-finals Thursday, maintaining his bid for a record-extending ninth titl

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic ended the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open semi-finals Thursday, maintaining his bid for a record-extending ninth title.

The 33-year-old Serb, showing no ill-effects from an abdomen injury sustained in the third round, overwhelmed the 114th-ranked Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 6-2 to reach his 28th Grand Slam final.

Related Topics

World Russia Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has strong ties with all Arab League stat ..

52 seconds ago

Russia logs 13,447 new COVID-19 cases

54 seconds ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

55 seconds ago

6 children killed playing with old bomb in Uganda: ..

57 seconds ago

South Africa's Morris smashes IPL auction record w ..

6 minutes ago

40 injured in Iran's 5.6-magnitude earthquake

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.