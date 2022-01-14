Djokovic case referred to Australian Federal Court: judge

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis star Novak Djokovic's last-gasp bid to avoid deportation and play in next week's Australian Open suffered a potential setback Friday, when his case was transferred to the Federal Court.

Judge Anthony Kelly said a new court and new judge would have to hear the challenge to Djokovic's visa being cancelled for a second time, despite warnings from the star's lawyers that the move could slow proceedings.