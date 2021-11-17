UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Closes On ATP Finals Semis By Thrashing Rublev

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Djokovic closes on ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev

Novak Djokovic moved to the brink of the last four at the ATP Finals with a comfortable victory over Andrey Rublev in Turin on Wednesday

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic moved to the brink of the last four at the ATP Finals with a comfortable victory over Andrey Rublev in Turin on Wednesday.

The world number one, bidding to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event, brushed aside fifth seed Rublev 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic will be sure of his place in the semi-finals if Norway's Casper Ruud beats British alternate Cameron Norrie later in the day.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is looking to cap off a remarkable year which saw him only just miss out on completing a Calendar Grand Slam with defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

He sits top of the Green Group and plays Norrie in his last round-robin match on Friday.

Related Topics

World Norway Turin Casper Roger Federer Event Top US Open

Recent Stories

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social co ..

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

22 minutes ago
 Deals worth AED 22 billion have been signed by the ..

Deals worth AED 22 billion have been signed by the Armed Forces during four days ..

37 minutes ago
 Cuban dissident Yunior Garcia is in Spain: govt so ..

Cuban dissident Yunior Garcia is in Spain: govt sources

1 minute ago
 Egypt court jails ex-opposition MP Elaimy for 5 ye ..

Egypt court jails ex-opposition MP Elaimy for 5 years: family

1 minute ago
 Steel Workers Building Barricades, Burning Tires i ..

Steel Workers Building Barricades, Burning Tires in Spain on 2nd Day of Strike - ..

1 minute ago
 Chinese envoy offers condolences to Sheikh Rashid ..

Chinese envoy offers condolences to Sheikh Rashid on his brother's demise

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.