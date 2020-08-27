UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Could Face Zverev In Semis, Thiem In US Open Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:27 PM

Djokovic could face Zverev in semis, Thiem in US Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic's path to a 2020 US Open title could include a semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev under the tournament draw unveiled Thursday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic's path to a 2020 US Open title could include a semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev under the tournament draw unveiled Thursday.

The 33-year-old Serbian star, a 17-time Grand Slam winner who has captured five of the past seven men's singles Slam crowns, begins his quest for a fourth US Open title against Bosnia and Herzegovina's 107th-ranked Damir Dzumhur.

Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem, who pushed Djokovic to five sets before falling in this year's Australian Open final, was placed on the opposite end of the bracket, setting up the possibility of a rematch in the championship match on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts.

With fellow "Big Three" players Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer absent, Djokovic has a prime chance to close the gap on his record rivals in a field of 128 that is missing several standouts.

Swiss legend Federer, who is injured, owns a record 20 men's Grand Slam titles with Spaniard Nadal, the 2019 US Open winner, next on 19.

The tournament begins Monday in a spectator-less quarantine bubble at the US National Tennis Center in New York, with COVID-19 testing and other measures designed to safeguard players from the deadly virus that forced Wimbledon to be called off.

Djokovic would meet either Britain's Kyle Edmund or Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the second round with US 16th seed John Isner a potential fourth-round foe. His highest-ranked possible quarter-final opponent would be Belgian seventh seed David Goffin.

The other draw quarter in the upper half of the men's bracket has Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas and Germany's fifth-seeded Zverev as possible quarter-final opponents. Each young star is chasing a first Slam crown.

Tsitsipas plays his first match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas while Zverev launches his title bid against South African Kevin Anderson.

Thiem opens against Spain's Jaume Munar and has a possible third-round encounter with former US Open winner Marin Cilic.

Another former US Open winner, Britain's Andy Murray, is also in Thiem's quarter of the draw. The Scotsman opens against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka with Canadian 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime a possible second-round opponent.

Also on the bottom half of the draw, Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, last year's US Open runner-up, opens against Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

The highest-seeded foe in Medvedev's quarter of the draw is Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, whose first opponent will be Japan's Go Soeda.

Related Topics

Tennis Injured World Russia Big Three Germany Young David Anderson New York Argentina Spain Bosnia And Herzegovina Japan Kazakhstan Roger Federer Rafael Nadal 2019 2020 Australian Open From Wimbledon Andy Murray Kyle Edmund US Open

Recent Stories

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

44 minutes ago

A third of world's children lack remote learning a ..

1 minute ago

Trump raises specter of 'chaos' to nation on edge

2 minutes ago

Documents About WW2-Era Sites of Mass Deaths in Cr ..

2 minutes ago

Heavy rains play havoc for second consecutive day ..

6 minutes ago

Youth killed in road mishap

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.