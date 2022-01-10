Djokovic court case begins in Australia: spokesman

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's legal battle to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam opened Monday, but online access to media was delayed by a computer glitch, a court spokesman said.

"I am now advised the hearing has started. The court is working to rectify the situation. Apologies," said Federal court spokesman Bruce Phillips.