UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Covid-jab Exemption Sparks Backlash In Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

Australians reacted with fury on Wednesday after world number one Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from having a Covid vaccine in order to play at this month's Australian Open

Melbourne, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Australians reacted with fury on Wednesday after world number one Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from having a Covid vaccine in order to play at this month's Australian Open.

Tournament chief Craig Tiley said that the defending champion had been given "no special favour" but urged the Serb to reveal why he got the exemption to soothe public anger.

All participants at the first Grand Slam od 2022, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which is granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts.

The nine-time Australian Open champion announced late Tuesday he was en route to Melbourne with "an exemption permission", ending the drawn-out saga over whether he would defend his title.

But Stephen Parnis, a former Australian Medical Association vice-president, said it sent an "appalling message" to people trying to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"I don't care how good a tennis player he is. If he's refusing to get vaccinated, he shouldn't be allowed in," Parnis said on Twitter.

Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison said that if the reasons for Djokovic's exemption were "insufficient" than the Serb would be "on the next plane home".

"We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support (his exemption)," Morrison told a press conference.

"If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever." Former Australian ATP Tour player Sam Groth, now a television commentator, said it was "a decision that spits in the face of every Victorian and Australian" in a column in Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper.

There was also outrage on the streets of Melbourne.

"I think it's disgusting. I think he should have made his mind up before now and it shouldn't be a last-minute decision to get him in," resident Ron Wilson told AFP.

Other residents of the Victoria state city were more sympathetic, with Morteza Yari saying: "I think as long as the exemption is valid and they have valid reasons I don't see a problem with that."Among the conditions allowing entry without a vaccine is if a person has had Covid-19 in the past six months. It has not been revealed if that was the case with Djokovic.

Related Topics

Tennis World Twitter Victoria Melbourne Craig January Australian Open TV All From

Recent Stories

Protesters in Almaty Break Into City Hall, Set Fir ..

Protesters in Almaty Break Into City Hall, Set Fire, Gunfire Heard

2 minutes ago
 Brazil's Rio De Janeiro Cancels Street Carnival Ov ..

Brazil's Rio De Janeiro Cancels Street Carnival Over Spread of Omicron Variant

2 minutes ago
 "Embrace Again" still leads Chinese box office cha ..

"Embrace Again" still leads Chinese box office chart

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 2,842 new COVID-19 infections, 31 ..

Malaysia reports 2,842 new COVID-19 infections, 31 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 APHC leaders urge UN to implement its resolutions ..

APHC leaders urge UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Administration asked to prepare action plan agains ..

Administration asked to prepare action plan against price hike

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.