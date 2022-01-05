Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

Australians reacted with fury on Wednesday after world number one Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from having a Covid vaccine in order to play at this month's Australian Open

Melbourne, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Australians reacted with fury on Wednesday after world number one Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from having a Covid vaccine in order to play at this month's Australian Open.

Tournament chief Craig Tiley said that the defending champion had been given "no special favour" but urged the Serb to reveal why he got the exemption to soothe public anger.

All participants at the first Grand Slam od 2022, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which is granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts.

The nine-time Australian Open champion announced late Tuesday he was en route to Melbourne with "an exemption permission", ending the drawn-out saga over whether he would defend his title.

But Stephen Parnis, a former Australian Medical Association vice-president, said it sent an "appalling message" to people trying to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"I don't care how good a tennis player he is. If he's refusing to get vaccinated, he shouldn't be allowed in," Parnis said on Twitter.

Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison said that if the reasons for Djokovic's exemption were "insufficient" than the Serb would be "on the next plane home".

"We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support (his exemption)," Morrison told a press conference.

"If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever." Former Australian ATP Tour player Sam Groth, now a television commentator, said it was "a decision that spits in the face of every Victorian and Australian" in a column in Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper.

There was also outrage on the streets of Melbourne.

"I think it's disgusting. I think he should have made his mind up before now and it shouldn't be a last-minute decision to get him in," resident Ron Wilson told AFP.

Other residents of the Victoria state city were more sympathetic, with Morteza Yari saying: "I think as long as the exemption is valid and they have valid reasons I don't see a problem with that."Among the conditions allowing entry without a vaccine is if a person has had Covid-19 in the past six months. It has not been revealed if that was the case with Djokovic.