Djokovic downs Shapovalov to set up Adelaide semi with Medvedev

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Top seed Novak Djokovic battled past dangerous Canadian Denis Shapovalov with a high-octane performance Friday to set up an Adelaide International semi-final with former world number one Daniil Medvedev.

The Serbian, bidding for a 92nd career title in preparation for the Australian Open this month, overcame early wobbles before hitting his stride to win 6-3, 6-4.

He now meets Medvedev, runner-up at the last two Grand Slams in Melbourne, who proved too strong for compatriot Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3.

"I think the scoreline probably doesn't give you the right idea of what happened on the court, it was such a close match -- two hours for two sets," Djokovic said.

"The first set was extremely exhausting for both of us, we pushed each other to the limit physically.

.. I'm definitely pleased with the way I fought tonight." He had a shaky start, going two break points down in a long first game.

But he recovered to hold and after a nearby fireworks display interrupted play for five minutes, he began to get the Canadian's measure and broke for 5-3 before serving out the set.

Djokovic raced 3-1 ahead in the second set and it looked all over, but Shapovalov rallied before the 35-year-old extended his career record over his opponent to 8-0.

Little separated Medvedev and Khachanov through their first six games before Medvedev reeled off 12 of 15 points to break twice and land the opening set.

Khachanov opened up a 3-1 lead in the second but couldn't sustain the pressure as Medvedev came storming back.