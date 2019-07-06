UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Equals Becker Mark With Wimbledon Last 16 Spot

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:03 AM

Djokovic equals Becker mark with Wimbledon last 16 spot

Defending champion Novak Djokovic went level with Boris Becker's mark of 12 appearances in the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday despite a mid-match blip

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Defending champion Novak Djokovic went level with Boris Becker's mark of 12 appearances in the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday despite a mid-match blip.

The world number one and four-time winner defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.

He will next face either Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime who, at 18, is the youngest man in the draw, or Ugo Humbert of France, the world number 66.

Djokovic is now level with Becker in third place on the all-time list for last-16 places.

Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors lead the way with 16.

