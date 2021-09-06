UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Faces US Wildcard In Ashe Night Match At US Open

Muhammad Rameez 27 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Djokovic faces US wildcard in Ashe night match at US Open

New York, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic tries to take another step toward the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Monday when he faces Jenson Brooksby at the US Open.

World number one Djokovic meets the 99th-ranked US wildcard in the first night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the American Labor Day holiday.

The 34-year-old Serbian, who has never played 20-year-old Brooksby, is trying to complete the first sweep of major men's titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

A victory in the fourth-round affair would put Djokovic into the quarter-finals and only three more wins from a historic trophy.

With a US Open title, Djokovic would also capture his 21st career Grand Slam crown, lifting him one ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent due to injury.

Following Djokovic onto the main stadium will be 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, the sixth seed from Canada who is 10-0 in all-time US Open matches after missing last year.

She will meet Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari.

Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev will open the day session on Ashe against Italy's 13th-seeded Jannik Sinner.

American Shelby Rogers, who upset world number one and reigning Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the third round, meets British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu in a fourth-round match.

Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova has a grandstand afternoon match against Russian 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The lineup at Louis Armstrong Stadium starts with Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek meeting Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo Olympic champion.

South African Lloyd Harris follows against US 22nd seed Reilly Opelka and German qualifier Oscar Otte meets Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in the final Armstrong match.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Canada German Tokyo Same Italy Roger Federer Rafael Nadal 2019 Oscar Olympics From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2021

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

8 hours ago
 &#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UA ..

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UAE&#039;s future: Rulers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.