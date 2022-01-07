Djokovic fans protest shock Australia detention

Novak Djokovic's fans rallied in the rain Friday to protest the tennis superstar's shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia

Melbourne, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic's fans rallied in the rain Friday to protest the tennis superstar's shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia.

About 50 protesters -- a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights activists -- congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne.

"We come out to support him just because it's our Christmas and obviously he's going through a lot," said fan Sash Aleksic on the sodden street outside the building.

"There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today." The former Park Hotel, now officially known as an "alternative place of detention", holds about 32 refugees and asylum seekers trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system.

It is believed the world's top tennis player is among them, although border authorities have refused to confirm where Djokovic is detained.

The five-storey centre gained notoriety last year when a fire forced migrants to be evacuated, and maggots were allegedly found in the food.

Djokovic was held after arrival in Australia this week -- his visa revoked for failing to meet the country's tough pandemic restrictions.

Foreigners are still mostly banned from travel to Australia, and those granted entry must be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Australian authorities said the 34-year-old Serbian star -- who has declared himself against vaccines and claimed to have an exemption -- provided evidence of neither and was detained, pending deportation.