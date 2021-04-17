Djokovic gets second Belgrade event in Roland Garros shake-up

Novak Djokovic's tennis centre in his native Belgrade will stage a second clay court tournament on the eve of Roland Garros, the ATP announced Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic's tennis centre in his native Belgrade will stage a second clay court tournament on the eve of Roland Garros, the ATP announced Friday.

The Novak Tennis Centre in the Serb capital will host an event next week and now another in the week beginning May 24 to fill the gap left by the French Open's decision to push their Grand Slam back by one week.

The Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma will also be added to the schedule in that week.

Roland Garros's decision to delay the start of their event by one week has caused headaches for the grass court season which traditionally follows the end of the European clay court swing.

The Stuttgart grass court tournament will remain in its scheduled week of June 7 even though it clashes with the second week of Roland Garros.

However, the event planned for 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands has been postponed for a second successive year.