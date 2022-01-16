UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Given Australian Open Night Opener If He Wins Legal Fight

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Djokovic given Australian Open night opener if he wins legal fight

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic was listed for a night match on Monday to open his Australian Open title defence, as he awaited a court decision on his appeal against deportation.

The world number one was scheduled to face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the second match of Monday's night session when the delayed order of play for the opening Grand Slam of the year was finally published late on Sunday afternoon.

Djokovic, chasing a record 21 Grand Slam titles in Melbourne, has been in legal limbo as he fights against deportation from Australia over his stance on vaccination, with a court decision expected imminently.

Tournament organisers at Melbourne Park have been hamstrung by the Djokovic legal imbroglio and delayed the release of Monday's order of play.

The tennis world was awaiting the outcome of Djokovic's appeal after legal back-and-forth throughout Sunday over the Serbian ace's anti-vaccine stance and his alleged risk to public order in Australia.

Djokovic has played Kecmanovic once before, winning in straight sets in Belgrade last year.

The Djokovic saga has divided opinion among his tennis peers, while public opinion polls in newspapers are strongly opposed to the nine-times Australian Open champion playing in Melbourne.

Rafael Nadal, who is vying with Djokovic to also win a record 21st Grand Slam title, has taken umbrage at the stance of long-time rival, saying: "The Australian Open is much more important than any player." Nadal, the tournament sixth seed, is in the same top half of the draw Djokovic, and begins his quest against American Marcos Giron in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

World number three Alexander Zverev kicks off his Australian Open bid in another night match against fellow German Daniel Altmaier on Margaret Court Arena.

Women's world number one Ash Barty of Australia begins her campaign against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the first match on Rod Laver Arena on Monday night.

Elsewhere, Japan's 13th seed Naomi Osaka takes on Colombia's Camila Osorio on the second match on the major show court after fifth seeded Greek Maria Sakkari opens proceedings against Germany's Tatjana Maria.

