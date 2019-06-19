UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic In Low Key Wimbledon Build-up

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:43 PM

Djokovic in low key Wimbledon build-up

World No.1 Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he had decided to skip playing a Wimbledon warm-up tournament this year inorder to rest and recover from a long clay-court season

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :World No.1 Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he had decided to skip playing a Wimbledon warm-up tournament this year inorder to rest and recover from a long clay-court season.

Djokovic suffered a punishing defeat by Dominic Thiem in an epic five setter in the Roland Garros semis in his last game 11 days ago.

The defending champion will be going for a fifth Wimbledon title when the tournament gets underway July 1.

"Because of the very long clay-court season I decided to take a break before Wimbledon," the 15 time Grand Slam winner told a press conference here after a practice session.

"I'm going to need to get used to the grass, and I have a couple of exhibition games lined up. Just two or three sets each so I can test my tactics and technique," he said.

On Wednesday Djokovic was training with his friend and compatriot Viktor Troicki at an academy owned by former player Janko Tipsarevic and where Djokovic's 5-year-old son Stefan was also knocking a tennis ball around.

Related Topics

Tennis World July From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

UK makes 'first' conviction over 3D printed gun

3 minutes ago

Libya air raid destroys warehouse, wounds three: o ..

3 minutes ago

Car lifter arrested, stolen vehicle recovered: Pol ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Holds Meeting on Preparations for Upcoming ' ..

3 minutes ago

Alaskan City of Sitka Hails Russia's Historic Role ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Strategy on Artificial Intelligence Aims t ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.