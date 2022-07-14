UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Inaugurates Courts At Controversial Bosnian 'pyramids'

Muhammad Rameez Published July 14, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Djokovic inaugurates courts at controversial Bosnian 'pyramids'

Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday inaugurated tennis courts at a 'pyramid park' in Bosnia that he regularly visits to recharge his batteries.

The tennis star, known for his new-age spiritual interests, is fond of the hill town of Visoko, where thousands flock every year to what some believe are an ancient man-made pyramid complex with healing powers -- a claim rejected by scientists.

The 35-year-old Serb, who claimed his 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday, visited the site for the first time in 2020 and called it a "paradise on earth".

He has returned to the "Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun" complex at least four times, either alone or with his family, always to be warmly welcomed by the unusual site's founder Semir Osmanagic.

According to Osmanagic, a Bosnian businessman and a self-styled archaeologist, the idea of building a "regional training centre" with two courts was born during Djokovic's last visit in March.

"This is a special day for Visoko, for Bosnia, for the whole region, for tennis, for sport", Djokovic said after arriving at the new courts.

"The message of this day is peace, sport, future and health", he added while several hundred fans seated near a dense forest welcomed him with a big applause.

- Unusual show - The Serbian star played exibition matches with Croatian Ivan Dodig, Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia and Bosnian tennis player Aldin Setkic.

Looking very relaxed, Djokovic staged an unusual show, making the audience laugh by pretending to argue with the referees or trying to "bribe" them.

Ancient civilisation afficionado Osmanagic has claimed for the past 20 years that he has discovered not one, but several pyramids built by a mysterious civilization near Visoko.

For the past few years his teams have been also clearing underground tunnels near the "Pyramid of the Sun" and he boasts of its beneficial effects on the health of visitors.

On arrival, Djokovic visited the new courts and went for a walk into a pine forest, which is a part of the park, with his host.

Djokovic has meditated at the site and during each visit walked kilometres of "energy" tunnels, which are, according to archaeologists, an ancient gold mine.

"Here, we simply feel the energy, each in its own way. For me, this is one of the most energetically powerful places on the planet, of which I have seen many," Djokovic told reporters after the exibition matches.

"I simply feel that every moment spent here fills me with energy and gives me strength for future challenges in tennis and in life," he added.

Ever since Djokovic became a regular, the number of visitors from all over former Yugoslavia has multiplied.

Both Djokovic and his unusual host do not miss the opportunity to underline values of peace, sharply contrasting the constant combative and nationalist narrative pushed by political leaders of the region devastated in the 1990s wars.

And Djokovic's faith in Visoko has given the locals a reciprocal faith in him.

"This man who is so rich that he can spend a vacation on Mars comes here," a souvenir seller near the entrance to the tunnels told AFP.

"He chose Visoko which nobody knew. That is proof enough that there is something there. He cannot be bought."

Related Topics

Tennis Visit Man Slovenia SITE March Sunday 2020 Gold Family All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

2 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

10 hours ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

10 hours ago
 EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks D ..

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine ..

10 hours ago
 UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.