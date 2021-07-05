UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Into 50th Grand Slam Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday with a straight-sets victory over Chile's Cristian Garin at Wimbledon World number one Djokovic eased into the last-eight at the All England Club for the 12th time, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2, and will face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics for a place in the semi-finals.

"Confidence levels are very high after winning the French Open," said Djokovic.

"It was one of my biggest wins in the circumstances -- two five-setters, two four-setters in the second week.

"They took a lot out of me but they also gave me wings.

"The further I go in the tournament, the more comfortable I feel and I look forward to the next challenge." Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon crown and a record-equalling 20th major title, is halfway to a Calendar Grand Slam.

Only two men have swept all four majors in the same year with Rod Laver the most recent back in 1969.

Djokovic broke serve five times on Monday and hit 28 winners, twice as many as his 17th-seeded Chilean opponent.

