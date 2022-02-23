Djokovic into Dubai quarter-finals

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic, playing his first tournament of the year following his deportation from Australia, eased into the Dubai ATP quarter-finals on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Karen Khachanov.

World number one Djokovic downed the 26th-ranked Russian 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) and will face either last week's Doha champion Roberto Bautista Agut or Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely for a place in the semi-finals.