Djokovic into sixth Wimbledon final as Federer, Nadal wait

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his sixth Wimbledon final Friday as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal prepared to meet at the All England Club for the first time since their epic 2008 title showdown.

World number one and four-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic booked his 25th Grand Slam final appearance with a nervy 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Spain's 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

"This has been a remarkable tournament for me and to be in another final is a dream come true," said the top seed.

"I had to dig deep, Roberto was playing his first semi-final at a Grand Slam and he was not really overwhelmed.

"It was a really close opening four to five games of the third set that could have gone either way -- thankfully it went mine."The 32-year-old will go into Sunday's final seeking a 16th major title with a career advantage over both his great rivals.

He leads Federer 25-22 and Nadal 28-26.