Djokovic Into US Open Last 8, Three Wins From Grand Slam

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Djokovic into US Open last 8, three wins from Grand Slam

New York, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic struggled but advanced within three matches of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Monday by outlasting American Jenson Brooksby at the US Open.

World number one Djokovic rallied past 99th-ranked Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarter-final encounter with Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of July's Wimbledon final.

The 34-year-old Serbian star would become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to sweep all four major titles in the same year by capturing his fourth career US Open crown.

