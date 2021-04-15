Djokovic knocked out of Monte Carlo by Evans in last 16

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the last 16 on Thursday following a 6-4, 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans

Djokovic, the Monte Carlo champion in 2013 and 2015, was broken five times by the 33rd-ranked Evans and suffered his first loss of the year, having won the Australian Open for the ninth time in February.