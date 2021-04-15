UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Knocked Out Of Monte Carlo By Evans In Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:51 PM

Djokovic knocked out of Monte Carlo by Evans in last 16

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the last 16 on Thursday following a 6-4, 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the last 16 on Thursday following a 6-4, 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans.

Djokovic, the Monte Carlo champion in 2013 and 2015, was broken five times by the 33rd-ranked Evans and suffered his first loss of the year, having won the Australian Open for the ninth time in February.

