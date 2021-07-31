Djokovic loses to Carreno Busta in Olympics bronze-medal match

Novak Djokovic lost his second singles match in as many days as Pablo Carreno Busta beat the world number one to win the Olympic bronze medal on Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic lost his second singles match in as many days as Pablo Carreno Busta beat the world number one to win the Olympic bronze medal on Saturday.

Djokovic, whose Golden Grand Slam hopes were ended by Alexander Zverev on Friday, lost 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 as Carreno Busta won the match on his sixth match point.