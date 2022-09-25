Djokovic makes stylish return at Laver Cup as Federer watches on

London, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic made an impressive return after two months out of action as the Team Europe star thrashed Team World's Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3 with Roger Federer cheering him on at the Laver Cup on Saturday.

Djokovic showed no signs of rust as he played for the first time since winning the seventh Wimbledon crown of his remarkable career in July.

The 35-year-old's dominant victory over Tiafoe put Team Europe 6-4 up at London's O2 Arena, with Djokovic set to return to court with Berrettini for a doubles match against Sock and Alex de Minaur on Saturday evening.

Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, missed the US Open in September due to his unvaccinated status, leaving him to take an enforced break from competitive action.

He was quickly back in the old routine against US Open semi-finalist Tiafoe as he broke in the fourth game and again in the sixth to take the opening set in just 23 minutes.

Djokovic went for the kill as he landed yet another break in the first game of the second set and cruised to the finish line with Federer waiting to congratulate him at courtside.

Federer said a tearful goodbye to tennis late on Friday night when the 20-time Grand Slam champion and doubles partner Rafael Nadal were beaten by Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The 41-year-old announced earlier this month that he would retire after the Laver Cup due to the knee problems that had kept him on the sidelines since Wimbledon in 2021.

Federer's fitness issues meant he could only play one doubles match, so Matteo Berrettini was called into the Team Europe squad to replace the Swiss legend after the last game of his incredible career.

- Relaxed Federer - With Federer watching on, Berrettini proved a capable deputy as he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (13/11), 4-6, 10/7 in Saturday's first game.

The 26-year-old Italian, who finished as the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, had to dig deep to hold off a spirited challenge from Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old Canadian rising star.

On the first day of his life after tennis, Federer could have been forgiven for following Nadal's example and heading off for a well-earned rest.

But Federer showed his passion for tennis is unlikely to fade anytime soon as he sat courtside to support Berrettini with the rest of the Team Europe squad despite the post-midnight finish to his emotional finale.

Federer, who was involved in setting up the Ryder Cup-style Laver tournament, had said "we can all party together" as the 17,500-crowd raised the roof with their acclaim for one of the sport's all-time greats after his final match.

There was an inevitable hangover at the O2 Arena as the atmosphere during Berrettini's clash with Auger-Aliassime struggled to live up to the great man's swansong.

But Federer looked relaxed as he mimicked Berrettini's clenched-fist celebration as the Italian took the first set after Auger-Aliassime saved five set points in the tie-break.

Auger-Aliassime was unfazed by losing that 75-minute opening set and levelled the match in the second set before Berrettini finally closed out the victory in the first to 10 points 'Laver Breaker'.

In the day's second singles match, Team World's Taylor Fritz beat British world number eight Cameron Norrie 6-1, 4-6, 10/8.

Norrie was only playing because Nadal had opted to pull out of the rest of the tournament after the Federer doubles match for what organisers said were "personal reasons".

The Spanish world number three has been struggling with an abdominal injury while his wife is heavily pregnant.