UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Marches On In Astana With Crushing Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Djokovic marches on in Astana with crushing victory

Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Astana on Thursday with a crushing 6-3, 6-1 win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp

Astana, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Astana on Thursday with a crushing 6-3, 6-1 win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 71-minute demolition of the world number 34 follows his 64-minute 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of Cristian Garin on Wednesday.

Former world number one Djokovic, who collected his 89th career title in Tel Aviv last weekend, extended his winning streak to six matches with a ruthless display.

"I think my serve worked very well when I needed to get out of trouble in the first set particularly," said Djokovic, who has not dropped serve in his past three matches.

"There were some 30/30 games, and when I broke his serve for 4-2, I faced a break point and I came in, and he had a look at that passing shot and he missed it.

"The match is decided in these moments."The 35-year-old Serb had a small scare in the opening set, complaining of pain in a nail which required the intervention of the physiotherapist.

The early exchanges were well contested with van de Zandschulp threatening to give Djokovic a serious workout.

Related Topics

World Astana Van

Recent Stories

Norway Maxed Out Gas Production Capacity to Stabil ..

Norway Maxed Out Gas Production Capacity to Stabilize EU Market - Prime Minister

59 seconds ago
 Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission to Conven ..

Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission to Convene From October 30 to November ..

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

1 minute ago
 21 inmates dead in separate Ecuador prison clashes ..

21 inmates dead in separate Ecuador prison clashes

1 minute ago
 Dar for getting 'agriculture package' ready within ..

Dar for getting 'agriculture package' ready within week

10 minutes ago
 SGC company shows interest in developing AMI meter ..

SGC company shows interest in developing AMI metering for DISCOs in Pak

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.