UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Misses US Open Due To Lack Of Covid Vaccination

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 25, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vaccination

Former men's world number one Novak Djokovic said he will not play in the US Open which begins on Monday as Covid protocols mean he cannot travel to the United States

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Former men's world number one Novak Djokovic said he will not play in the US Open which begins on Monday as Covid protocols mean he cannot travel to the United States.

It is the second Grand Slam the 35-year-old Serb will miss due to not being vaccinated as he was deported prior to the Australian Open earlier this year.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," tweeted Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.

Djokovic's announcement, which was widely anticipated, came hours before the draw for the final slam of the season.

Tennis legend John McEnroe has blasted the Djokovic ban as a "joke" "At this point, in the pandemic, we're two and a half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke," said McEnroe.

Ironically, during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Djokovic was allowed to compete at New York where he was champion in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

He has not played since securing a seventh Wimbledon title last month, a victory which took him to 21 Grand Slam victories, one short of Rafael Nadal's record of 22.

Only last month, Djokovic said he was "preparing to play" in the US Open where a traumatic defeat in last year's final at the hands of Daniil Medvedev dashed his hopes of a Grand Slam of the four majors.

Djokovic signed off his tweet saying he hoped to be back soon.

"Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.

"See you soon tennis world!"

Related Topics

Tennis World New York United States Rafael Nadal 2015 2018 2020 Australian Open All Lucky Cement Limited Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for ..

Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for flood victims

22 seconds ago
 GOC Hyderabad visits relief camps in Mirpurkhas

GOC Hyderabad visits relief camps in Mirpurkhas

25 seconds ago
 Anderson strikes before South Africa's Rabada repe ..

Anderson strikes before South Africa's Rabada repels England

27 seconds ago
 Tayyaba Gul allegations: Lahore High Court orders ..

Tayyaba Gul allegations: Lahore High Court orders to club petitions against comm ..

28 seconds ago
 13 killed, 948 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

13 killed, 948 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.