Djokovic Moves Two Wins From Slam With US Open Quarter-final Triumph

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

New York, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic moved within two matches of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Wednesday, rallying to defeat Italian Matteo Berrettini in a US Open quarter-final.

Top-ranked Djokovic stretched his Grand Slam win streak to 26 matches by eliminating sixth seed Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a rematch of July's Wimbledon final.

Djokovic is trying to become the first man to win all four major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old Serbian advanced to a Friday semi-final against Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, who reached his fourth career Slam semi-final by eliminating South Africa's 46th-ranked Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4.

Zverev defeated Djokovic in the Olympic semi-finals but trails their overall rivalry 6-3.

