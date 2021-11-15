UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Opens Finals Bid With Win Over Ruud

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:03 PM

Djokovic opens Finals bid with win over Ruud

Novak Djokovic began his attempt to equal Roger Federer's record number of ATP Finals triumphs with a straight-sets 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win over Casper Ruud on Monday

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic began his attempt to equal Roger Federer's record number of ATP Finals triumphs with a straight-sets 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win over Casper Ruud on Monday.

World number one Djokovic is looking to complete a remarkable year with a sixth Finals title after only just missing out on claiming all four Grand Slams in a single season, and got off to a strong start against eighth seed Ruud, winning in around 90 minutes.

He sits top of the Green Group ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas' clash with Andrey Rublev in Monday's evening session, and is looking to cap a season which he finished the top-ranked player for a record seventh time.

Djokovic attracted wild applause from the Turin crowd when he insisted on speaking in Italian for his on-court interview after the match, before which he was honoured for once again being the world's top player.

"It's a great feeling being back here in Italy... thanks for all your support over these years, Italy is like a second home for me," Djokovic said.

"It's one of the most difficult things to do in our sport, to finish number one at the end of the year you have to play really well, consistently and with a lot of success throughout the year on every surface.

I'm very proud." Norwegian Ruud, playing his first ever match at the finals against one of the game's greatest ever, played creditably and could easily have taken a one-set lead.

The 22-year-old came out firing by breaking Djokovic in the very first game, but by game seven the Serb was in front 4-3 and looked well placed to take the first set.

Djokovic arrived at game 10 with his one-game lead intact and the match apparently turning in his favour but Ruud saved two break points to hold his serve and eventually take the set to a tie-break.

Ruud held a 4-3 advantage in the tie-break but Djokovic turned up the pressure by winning four straight games to claim the first set, and from there he raced clear.

Djokovic immediately broke Ruud at the start of the second set and from there he strolled to victory, breaking one more time on his way to claiming the second set and the match.

Related Topics

Firing World Turin Lead Casper Italy Roger Federer All From Top

Recent Stories

Biden Signs Executive Order to Tackle 'Epidemic' o ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Tackle 'Epidemic' of Missing, Murdered Native Peo ..

2 minutes ago
 Seven new COVID-19 cases reported

Seven new COVID-19 cases reported

2 minutes ago
 22 injured in Mastung traffic accident

22 injured in Mastung traffic accident

2 minutes ago
 PFA seals food point after recovering expired stoc ..

PFA seals food point after recovering expired stock

4 minutes ago
 CM GB directs officials to expedite work on uplift ..

CM GB directs officials to expedite work on uplift schemes

4 minutes ago
 'Dangerous' terrorists escape from Kenyan prison: ..

'Dangerous' terrorists escape from Kenyan prison: police

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.