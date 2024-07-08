Open Menu

Djokovic Predicts Wimbledon 'fireworks', Zverev Targets Quarters

Muhammad Rameez Published July 08, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Novak Djokovic on Monday faces his biggest challenge so far at Wimbledon in his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam as Alexander Zverev targets his first quarter-final at the All England Club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Novak Djokovic on Monday faces his biggest challenge so far at Wimbledon in his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam as Alexander Zverev targets his first quarter-final at the All England Club.

Former champion Elena Rybakina is back on court, while diminutive giant-killer Yulia Putintseva aims for another upset against former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

In early fourth-round action, Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti tamed big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, coming from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Lucky loser Mpetshi Perricard had been broken just once in three rounds at Wimbledon but Queen's finalist Musetti found the key on Court No. 2, breaking five times as his opponent racked up 42 unforced errors.

