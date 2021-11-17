UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Reaches ATP Finals Semis By Thrashing Rublev

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:27 PM

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev

Novak Djokovic moved into the last four of the ATP Finals for the 10th time with a comfortable victory over Andrey Rublev in Turin on Wednesday

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic moved into the last four of the ATP Finals for the 10th time with a comfortable victory over Andrey Rublev in Turin on Wednesday.

The world number one, bidding to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event, brushed aside fifth seed Rublev 6-3, 6-2 to secure his 50th match win of the year.

Djokovic, thanks to successive straight-sets victories, has wrapped up top spot in the Green Group.

"I served well (and) that helped tremendously," Djokovic said.

"I wanted to put him out of his comfort zone, taking away the time and mix up the pace. It was a great performance overall." Norway's Casper Ruud plays British alternate Cameron Norrie later in the day.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is looking to cap off a remarkable year which saw him only just miss out on completing a Calendar Grand Slam with defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

He plays Norrie in his last round-robin match on Friday.

Related Topics

World Norway Turin Casper Roger Federer Event Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited US Open

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka produce documentary "Gandhara" ..

Pakistan, Sri Lanka produce documentary "Gandhara"

50 seconds ago
 US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mine ..

US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mineral Production - Commerce Depa ..

52 seconds ago
 Arms stolen from police check post recovered

Arms stolen from police check post recovered

53 seconds ago
 UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

28 minutes ago
 UK Fighter Jet Crashes in Mediterranean Sea as Pil ..

UK Fighter Jet Crashes in Mediterranean Sea as Pilot Ejects Safely - Defense Min ..

56 seconds ago
 Russia's Aid to Donbas Does Not Violate Minsk Acco ..

Russia's Aid to Donbas Does Not Violate Minsk Accords, as Kiev Claims - Foreign ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.