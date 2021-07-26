UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Remains Runaway ATP Number One Ranking

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:54 PM

Djokovic remains runaway ATP number one ranking

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 331 weeks as world number one when the new ATP rankings were released on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 331 weeks as world number one when the new ATP rankings were released on Monday.

The Serbian ace is currently in Tokyo aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and the Olympics in the same season, a feat achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988.

Earlier Monday Djokovic eased into the third round of the Olympic tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

He is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev who remains at number two.

ATP rankings as of July 26 1.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12113 pts 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10370 3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8270 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8030 5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7340 6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7340 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6005 8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5488 9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4215 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3625 11. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 3260 12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3163 13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3060 14. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3045 15. F�lix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2738 16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2720 17. Ga�l Monfils (FRA) 2603 (+1) 18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2565 (-1)19. Christian Garin (CHI) 252020. David Goffin (BEL) 2500.

Related Topics

World Germany Man Tokyo David Ita Same Casper Roger Federer Rafael Nadal July Olympics Christian All Pakistan Oilfields Limited Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

1 minute ago

Weeklong 1st Virtual Summer Fiesta begins at UVAS

9 minutes ago

Tourists in millions thronged to scenic resorts du ..

2 seconds ago

Drug rehabilitation center resumes addicts' treatm ..

3 seconds ago

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

5 seconds ago

Russia's Kaspersky Lab Reveals New System to Recog ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.