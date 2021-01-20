UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Retreats Over 'misconstrued' Quarantine Demands

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Djokovic retreats over 'misconstrued' quarantine demands

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic published an open letter to the Australian public on Twitter on Wednesday in which he tried to "clarify" demands he appeared to make to the organisers of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, an eight-times champion in Melbourne, was widely harangued on Tuesday after reportedly issuing a list of demands in a letter to Tennis Australia that included moving quarantined players into private homes with tennis courts and getting them better meals.

Australian media zeroed in on the demands, portraying them as petulant and selfish while fellow player Nick Kyrgios called him a "tool".

In Wednesday's tweet, Djokovic said his letter to Australian Open director Craig Tiley had been taken the wrong way.

"My good intentions for my fellow competitors in Melbourne have been misconstrued as being selfish, difficult and ungrateful," said Djokovic.

"This couldn't be farther from the truth." Djokovic said he was merely speaking up for fellow players, who were not being treated as well as him.

At least 72 players have been barred from leaving their rooms for two weeks after coronavirus cases were detected on their charter flights into the country.

Others are allowed out of their rooms for up to five hours a day to train under strictly-controlled conditions.

"I genuinely care about my fellow players and I also understand very well how the world is run and who gets bigger and better and why," said the 33-year-old Serb.

"I've earned my privileges the hard way and for that reason, it is very difficult for me to be a mere onlooker knowing how much every help, gesture and good word mattered to me when I was small and insignificant in the world pecking order.

"Hence, I use my position of privilege to be of service as much as I can where and when needed." Djokovic said his letter to Tiley was a "brainstorm about potential improvements that could be made to the quarantine of players in Melbourne that were in full lockdown" and not a list of demands.

"There were a few suggestions and ideas that I gathered from other players from our chat group and there was no harm intended to try and help.

"Things in the media escalated and there was a general impression that the players (including myself) are ungrateful, weak and selfish because of their unpleasant feelings in quarantine," he wrote.

"I am very sorry that is has come to that because I do know how grateful many are."The Australian Open is due to start on February 8.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Twitter Melbourne Craig Turkish Lira February Australian Open Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

46 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

1 hour ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.