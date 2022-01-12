UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Saga Leaves Australian Open Mired In Uncertainty

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2022 | 11:22 AM

The saga surrounding defending champion Novak Djokovic has left the Australian Open mired in controversy and confusion with the first Grand Slam of the year just days away

The world number one's decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 blew up when he was detained trying to enter Australia on a medical exemption last week.

The vaccine-sceptic Serb won a court battle to remain and has been training at Melbourne Park, but he still might not play in the tournament with Australia's immigration minister mulling whether to quash his visa.

Known as the 'Happy Slam' because of its bumper crowds, good weather and party atmosphere, the Australian Open -- which starts on Monday -- has rarely looked so miserable or so uncertain.

The 34-year-old Djokovic, who is chasing a record-smashing 21st Grand Slam title, was named the top men's seed on Tuesday, even as his status remains unclear. The draw is due to be made on Thursday.

"I just want to have the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and perform before one of the best crowds in the world," Djokovic said this week, as his fate hung in the balance.

It has thrown a dark cloud over the Slam for a second year in a row, after it was hit in 2021 by coronavirus.

Back then, top stars including Djokovic were forced to spend two weeks in their hotel rooms as part of Australia's mandatory quarantine requirements, with many angry about it.

A resilient Djokovic emerged to win a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, while Naomi Osaka clinched the women's crown.

This time Djokovic has an even bigger task, with his former coach Boris Becker telling the BBC the top seed was "shell-shocked" by having to spend five days in immigration detention.

"Obviously his preparation is beyond bad. I don't think he's ever been in a worse position entering the week before a Grand Slam, but that's just the way it is," Becker said after speaking to him on Monday.

If he does play, Djokovic is sure to face hostility from crowds upset that he is able to compete unvaccinated in a city that went through one of the longest series of lockdowns anywhere in the world.

"The crowd will be difficult with him but with each match he starts, he will win the crowd and they will embrace him again," Becker said.

