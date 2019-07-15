UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Djokovic saves match points to claim fifth Wimbledon title in record-breaking final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Novak Djokovic saved two match points to clinch a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major on Sunday, shattering Roger Federer's bid to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the longest final ever played at the tournament.

Despite being outplayed by the 37-year-old Swiss for large parts of the knife-edge encounter, the world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3).

At 4 hours and 57 minutes, it was the longest Wimbledon final ever played and settled by a final set tiebreak for the first time.

Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down.

He is now level with Bjorn Borg as a five-time Wimbledon winner.

"I think that if this is not the most exciting final then definitely it's in the top two or three of my career against one of the greatest players of all time, Roger, who I respect," said Djokovic.

"Unfortunately in this type of match someone has to lose. It is quite unreal to be two match points down to come back and strange to play a tie-break at 12-12."

