Djokovic Says Disappointed With Decision of Australian Court to Cancel His Visa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was "extremely disappointed" by the decision of the Australian Federal Court to uphold the cancellation of his visa, but promised to cooperate with the relevant authorities regarding his deportation.

Earlier in the day, The Federal Court of Australia denied Djokovic's appeal against the decision to cancel his visa. The athlete will be deported from Australia and will not be able to defend his title of the nine-time champion at the season's first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open.

"I am extremely disappointed with the ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. I respect the Court's ruling and I'll cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from Australia," Djokovic said in a statement published on Twitter by Paul Sakkal, a journalist for the Australian newspaper The Age.

The world no. 1 added that he was "uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks" and hoped that the focus would now turn to the tournament underway.

On January 5, unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Australia to participate in the Australian Open but was detained and put to a migration isolation ward after the Australian authorities canceled his visa, citing violations of the country's vaccination rules.

Four days later, Djokovic was released by a court order. However, on Friday, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked Djokovic's entry visa for the second time.

The competition will take place on the courts of Melbourne Park from January 17-30.