Djokovic says he tested positive for coronavirus

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19," read a statement from his staff. "He is not showing any symptoms," it added.