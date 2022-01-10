Djokovic says wants to play in Australian Open after visa victory

Novak Djokovic said Monday he was "pleased and grateful" at the judge's decision to reverse the cancellation of his visa and he still hoped to play in the Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic said Monday he was "pleased and grateful" at the judge's decision to reverse the cancellation of his visa and he still hoped to play in the Australian Open.

"Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that," he tweeted.